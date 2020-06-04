Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan may work on weekends

Representatives of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan may work on weekends

+ ↺ − 16 px

The representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan will work on weekends as some embassies work on Saturdays and Sundays, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 4, Trend reports.

The chairman again recommended the private enterprises to summon just a few employees.

"The decision in connection with the working regime of the diplomatic corps is that we may only recommend them to summon a few employees," Bayramli added.

News.Az

News.Az