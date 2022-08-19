Representatives of Iran visit Fuzuli and Khojavend districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Fuzuli and Khojavand regions, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The guests were given detailed information about the consequences of vandalism commited by the Armenian armed forces during the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, as well as about the reconstruction works carried out under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Then the delegation laid flowers in front of the memorial complex erected in memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) and their memory was honored.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran visited the commando military unit, and got acquainted with the social and living conditions created for military personnel.

The delegation also watched servicemen's exemplary performances at the military unit's training center.

The guests were provided with an extensive briefing about the battles of April 2016 and the combat path of the Army Corps in the Patriotic War.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

As part of the visit, the representatives of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran got acquainted with the conditions created at the Fuzuli International Airport.

News.Az