Representatives of Turkic states hold roundtable in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The roundtable of ministers from member countries of the Organization of the Turkic States has been held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, News.Az reports.

The roundtable addressed regional challenges and cooperation opportunities to achieve sustainable development goals through continuous urbanization. The event was addressed by Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee Anar Guliyev and OTS Secretary General Kubanichbek Omuraliyev.

Discussions at the event revolved around regional partnership promotion for sustainable development, the application of the economic potential of Turkic states through the promotion of regional transportation hubs and corridors etc.

News.Az