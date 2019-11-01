Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan hail newly-launched “SƏLİS” system - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council on State Support to NGOs under the Auspices of the President of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan co-launched the Quick Coordination and Project Management System “SƏLİS”.

Speaking to reporters, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan praised the launch of a new innovative application, AzVision.az reports.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Dickerson, USAID Mission Director Dr. Jaidev “Jay” Singh, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dain Iancu and UNICEF Deputy Representative Min Yuan emphasized the importance of the system in terms of developing civil society.

The new innovative application that will include 10 programs aims to create a new model of cooperation in NGO-State relations, minimize negative cases and factors, as well as to ensure public control and citizen participation in decision-making.

