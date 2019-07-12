Reps of IOM Azerbaijan Mission visit Lankaran State University

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 11 July 2019, the representatives of International Organization for Migration (IOM) headed by Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of Mission, had a cooperation meeting with the representatives of Lankaran State University (LSU) represented by Idrak Asgerov, Vice-Rector for Teaching and Learning Technologies, Kamran Kazomov, Vice-Rector for Social Affairs and Zaur Mammadov, Head of International Relations Department.

The prospects for possible cooperation within the framework of IOM projects were discussed at the meeting, the Mission’s press service told News.Az.

IOM and LSU representatives agreed to hold new meetings to discuss further partnership and co-operation of both sides in terms of increasing sustainability and transferring knowledge and skills for future career opportunities for young people, including university students.

