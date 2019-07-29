Reps of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan visit Cabinet of Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 26 July 2019, Mr. Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan met with Mr. Ali Hasanov, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Republican Commission on International Humanitarian Aid.

During the meeting, Gjorgjiev expressed his gratitude about the existing cooperation between the IOM and the Government of Azerbaijan and stressed his interest in working together on future projects, the Mission’s press service told News.Az.

Gjorgjiev expressed his appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for being one of the most active members of the IOM and expressed his gratitude to the government for its collaborative support for the IOM’s projects and effective cooperation.

Referring to the activities of the IOM Mission in Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov said that the mission is implementing various projects and programs that are priority for the country in close cooperation with the Government of Azerbaijan. Hasanov said the Government will support the Mission’s projects in the future as well.

News.Az

News.Az