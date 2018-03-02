Yandex metrika counter

"Reserve Officers Training Courses" final exams were conducted

Final examination for military personnel participated in the "Reserve Officers Training Courses" was conducted at the Training and Educational Center of the Armed Forces.

During examination held with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the physical training of cadets was evaluated. In addition, their theoretical knowledge was checked and standards for shooting from weapons of different calibers were carried out.

