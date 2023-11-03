Resident of Azerbaijan’s Tartar injured in landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 3 at around 01:00, the District Prosecutor's Office received information about a mine explosion in the territory of Borsunlu village of Tartar.

The Terter district prosecutor's office told News.Az that as a result of the incident Ali Agalarov, born in 1999, underwent a traumatic amputation of his right foot. Currently, his condition is assessed as medium severity, treatment continues in the hospital.

Employees of the prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident and carried out other necessary procedural actions.

The incident is being investigated.

News.Az