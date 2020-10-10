Residential settlements, schools, and other civilian facilities of Azerbaijan become main target of Armenian army (PHOTO)

Residential settlements, schools, and other civilian facilities of Azerbaijan become main target of Armenian army (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Armed Forces continue artillery and missile attacks on densely populated districts, civilian facilities of Azerbaijan, including private and apartment buildings, households, which caused fires and destruction.

(c) APA

News.Az





News.Az