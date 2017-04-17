Residents of the "Sovietski" addressed a letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents of the territory of Baku, called "Sovietski", addressed a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

The letter says that the instruction given by the Head of State in connection with the suspension of the demolition of the Haji Javad mosque located on Abdullah Shaig Street and the creation of a special commission to investigate the situation was received with gratitude by the believers.

"The members of the commission established by your order during the meeting with us said that the mosque will be either restored or a new one will be built on the territory close to it," the letter says.

The letter expresses deep gratitude to the Head of State for attention, as well as confidence that the decision to be made in connection with the Haji Mosque "will be wise, humane and for the benefit of the people."

News.Az

