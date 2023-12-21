Yandex metrika counter

Returning to liberated territories brings happiness: Azerbaijani wrestler

  • Society
  • Share
Returning to liberated territories brings happiness: Azerbaijani wrestler

We are really happy that we are back to our lands liberated from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani professional freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev said, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Today marks a historic event for Azerbaijani people as FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) clashed in the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match at the Khankendi Stadium.

FC Qarabag secured a narrow 1-0 win in the match. Nariman Akhundzade netted a winner three minutes into stoppage time, etching his name in history as a footballer who scored in the first-ever match played in the liberated territories after 30 years.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      