Reyhan Jamalova among world's most influential women

A young inventor, an innovator of ASAN xidmət Reyhan Jamalova has become one of the 100 most influential women in the world.

According to Oxu.Az, the BBC has published an annual list of the "100 Women" project for 2018.

The list included women aged 15-94 years from 60 countries, including leaders, inventors, and other personalities. 16-year-old young inventor R.Jamalova hit the 43rd place on the list.

R.Jamalova said that at present she feels the joy of getting into the rating.

Reyhan, born in 2002 in Guba, created the Rainergy device that generates energy from rainwater.

The invention of R.Jamalova attracted attention at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. She was praised by the daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump.

