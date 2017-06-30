Rising unemployment rate shakes Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unemployment rate in Armenia in the first quarter of 2017 constituted 19%, increasing by 0.7 percentage points in comparison with January-March of 2016.

Oxu.Az reports citing lragir.am that the due data was presented by the National Statistical Service of Armenia on the basis of preliminary data.

The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 17.4%, and, 18% over year.

According to the NSS, the number of economically active population of Armenia for the reporting period amounted to 1,202,900 people, of which 974.5 thousand are employed and 228.4 thousand are unemployed. At the same time, the republic's labor resources for the first quarter of this year amounted to 2,042.1 thousand people (a decline by 1.25%).

Economically inactive population for the past year amounted to 839.3 thousand people against 843.4 thousand people in the first quarter of 2016.

News.Az

News.Az