Robot Sophia to take part in Week of Innovation in Baku

Robot Sophia to take part in Week of Innovation in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Week of Innovation will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time on October 26-30 with the assistance of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, a joint press conference was held Sept. 26, which was attended by representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation, directors of Keepface and FA International Trade Events.

Within the Week of Innovation, an exhibition will be organized, where the latest developments and innovations in high technologies will be demonstrated, and conferences, forums, and competitions will be held.

The participants will also be able to communicate with the robot Sophia, considered the most developed artificial intelligence in the world.

News.Az

News.Az