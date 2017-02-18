Rock thrown at Donald Trump's motorcade in Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Protestors had gathered at an intersection in West Palm Beach when the objects were thrown.

Two objects including a rock have been thrown a Donald Trump's motorcade as it travelled to his Florida Mar-a-Lago retreat from the airport, APA reports citing The Telegraph.

According to a witness, Khalil Abdullah, a CNN photojournalist, one of the objects was a rock the size of a baseball.

