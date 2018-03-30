Rocket and artillery units continue military drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Main attention was focused on the issues of continuous, covertly and operational command and control of troops.

According to the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, the Rocket and Artillery formations, and units of Azerbaijan Army are conducting exercises in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone with the purpose to improve the combat skills of military personnel, according to the Defense Ministry's press service.

During the exercises, the marching capabilities of the participating units, as well as the timeliness and accuracy of their occupation of the concentration areas, starting and firing positions were checked.

