Romania announces new COVID-19 travel restrictions over omicron variant

Romania announced new COVID-19 travel restrictions after the omicron variant was detected in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Monday evening approved new rules for travelers arriving in the country, which will go into effect from Dec. 10 to Jan. 8.

All passengers from outside the EU will be required to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before entry into the country, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, those from the EU countries must also present proof that they are fully vaccinated.

The country of about 20 million has so far confirmed over 1.7 million cases with 57,260 related deaths. Nearly 39% of the population is fully vaccinated.

