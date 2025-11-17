Romania evacuates border village after Russian drone attack sparks LPG fire in Ukraine - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian authorities evacuated residents of Plauru village in Tulcea County early Monday, November 17, following a Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail that ignited a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessel near the Romanian border.

The overnight attack on targets along the Danube prompted emergency services to assess risks to nearby communities, News.Az reports, citing Romanian media.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) stated that, in coordination with the Interior Ministry’s specialized units, local authorities ordered the temporary evacuation of residents and animals in areas closest to the potential blast zone.

Tulcea: Cincisprezece persoane din localitatea Plauru, evacuate după un atac cu drone desfășurat pe teritoriul Ucraineihttps://t.co/LpK4ZvyD19

Sursa video: ISU Tulcea pic.twitter.com/pSjvqwkPyx — AGERPRES (@agerpres) November 17, 2025

“So far, 15 people have been evacuated from the village of Plauru and will be transported to Ceatalchioi, where local authorities have prepared accommodation facilities for them,” IGSU said on Monday morning.

The measure will remain in place until the situation no longer poses any threat. The County Committee for Emergency Situations was activated to monitor developments and coordinate response efforts.

The Ministry of Defense (MApN) said its radar and surveillance systems detected and tracked airborne targets moving through Ukrainian airspace near Tulcea county during the overnight attack. At 02:30, authorities issued a RO-Alert warning to residents in the northern part of the county.

The ministry noted, however, that no unauthorized entry into Romania’s airspace was recorded.

“The Ministry of Defense forces will carry out inspections today in the areas where risks may arise as a result of last night’s events. Allied structures are also being informed in real time about the situations along the border with Ukraine,” reads the press release.

The Romanian ministry also condemned the Russian strikes, calling them unjustified attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and a serious violation of international law.

The Romanian village of Plauru has repeatedly been in focus due to its proximity to the border with Ukraine and the incidents caused by the ongoing war in the neighbouring country.

News.Az