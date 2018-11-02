Romania promoting Caspian–Black Sea transport corridor in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania is actively promoting a project to create a new transport corridor linking the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan said referring to the statement of State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Dănuț Sebastian Neculăescu at the meeting with the Uzbek Foreign Trade Minister Jamshid Khojaev, Trend reports.

According to Neculăescu, interaction in the field of transport and transit is an important area of ​​cooperation, equally beneficial for economic interests of both countries.

He highly appreciated the changes taking place in the country, and also noted that regional integration processes in Central Asia, as well as the measures taken to normalize the political and economic situation in Afghanistan, form Uzbekistan as a leader in the region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of Uzbek-Romanian cooperation, discussed the current state and prospects for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The sides spoke in favor of further deepening trade and economic ties, strengthening direct contacts between the business circles of the two countries, including representatives of medium and small businesses.

The meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission have been considered by the Romanian side as an effective mechanism to review bilateral issues and jointly take measures to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The Romanian side proposed to hold the first meeting of the Commission in the 2H2019, as well as expert meetings in the 1H2019 to form the agenda.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Romania amounted to $11.98 million in 2017, of which $1.53 million accounted for exports from Uzbekistan, and $10.45 million for imports from Romania.

News.Az

News.Az