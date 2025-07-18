Romania to partner with Ukraine on drone production project

Photo for illustrative purposes: A display of Ukraine's new 'Peklo' (Hell) missile-drones in Kyiv, Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Romania is preparing to launch a joint drone production program with Ukraine, aiming to manufacture drones domestically and supply them to European markets.

The Romanian Defense Ministry confirmed the plan during a briefing with journalists, noting that Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu will soon hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart to finalize details, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The project is expected to involve the creation of a drone factory in Brasov, central Romania, where Romanian and Ukrainian teams will collaborate using Ukrainian designs developed through battlefield experience. Most drones will be delivered to Romania’s armed forces, while others will be exported across Europe.

The initiative mirrors similar partnerships Ukraine has established with Denmark and Norway, reinforcing Ukraine’s role as a leading drone innovator amid its war with Russia.

Funding constraints could delay the start of production until 2026, pending Romania’s new defense budget approval, Digi24 reported.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has significantly expanded its drone manufacturing capabilities. Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated in June that Ukrainian companies can now produce up to 4 million drones annually. By the end of June, Ukraine’s military had received around 1.5 million domestically produced drones, with the government allocating $60 million per month for procurement.

To accelerate deliveries, Ukraine recently launched the DOT Chain Defense marketplace, allowing military units to order drones tailored to operational needs.

Drone warfare has become a defining element of the ongoing conflict, with both Ukraine and Russia increasingly deploying unmanned aerial systems for reconnaissance and strikes. As of April 2025, Ukraine reports that over 95% of drones used on the frontlines are domestically produced.

News.Az