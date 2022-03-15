Romanian, Azerbaijani presidents hail bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 15, Romanian President Klaus Johannis has made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

Presidents exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations.

Leaders noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Azerbaijan, during which bilateral relations have developed on the basis of strategic partnership.

During the conversation, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, the export of natural gas and electricity from Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring Romania's energy security and diversification of energy supply.



The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az