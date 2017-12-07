Rome mayor informed of Azerbaijan`s achievements over the past years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP, chairperson of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Sahiba Gafarova has highlighted Azerbaijan`s accomplishments over the past years as she met with Rome`s mayor Virginia Raggi.

Gafarova underlined that the capital Baku successfully hosts high-profile international political, cultural and sporting events. “Representatives of all participating countries hail the high-level organization of the Eurovision Song Contest, the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku,” she said. She noted that the regular Global Baku Forum, humanitarian forums contribute to widening cooperation between religions and cultures and strengthening peace and stability all over the world.

Gafarova also lauded the current state of relations between Italy and Azerbaijan.

