Rome remembers Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event marking 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan has been arranged in Italy, News.az reports.

The event was attended by members of the Italian parliament, state officials, public and political figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, local media representatives and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov noted that the Khojaly genocide was one of the most grave crimes committed against the civilian population during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan 31 years ago.

The ambassador noted that "Justice for Khojaly!" international campaign initiated by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva made an important contribution to the legal and political assessment of the crimes committed in Khojaly.

Addressing the event, the representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Fidan Yusibova emphasized that the Khojaly genocide was a crime committed not only against Azerbaijani compatriots, but also against the humanity as a whole.

The participants also got acquainted with photo exhibition dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az