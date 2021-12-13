PSG paired with Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain paired with Real Madrid while Inter Milan matched with Liverpool on Monday in the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

UEFA redid the original draw done earlier on Monday due to a technical glitch with the software of an external provider.

First leg matches in the last 16 will be played on Feb. 15-16 and 22-23. The second legs will be held on March 8-9 and 15-16.

Round 16 Draws:

Salzburg-Bayern Munich

Sporting-Manchester City

Benfica-Ajax

Chelsea-Lille

Atletico Madrid-Manchester United

Villarreal-Juventus

Inter-Liverpool

PSG-Real Madrid

News.Az