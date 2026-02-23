Rosatom ready for possible EU sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian state corporation Rosatom is prepared for possible EU sanctions against the nuclear sector, warning that such measures could backfire, an official from the company said on Monday.

Discussions about sanctions targeting Russia's nuclear energy are not new, said Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev. However, European countries have not yet fully overcome the consequences of earlier energy restrictions, with their economy still reeling from sanctions in the oil and gas sectors, he added, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

He noted that the corporation has a robust order portfolio at home and abroad. "We are fully competent across the nuclear sector and will not lack work since there is already a queue of international partners for our projects," he said.

Refusal to cooperate could pose technological and economic risks for Europe, Likhachev said, noting that replacing existing nuclear components even in the medium term would lead to serious negative consequences.

News.Az