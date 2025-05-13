Ruben Vardanyan's trial proceeds in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued on May 13, News.Az reports.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), ensured that the defendant was provided with an interpreter in his native language (Russian) and with a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the hearing, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the legal rights and responsibilities of the victims attending the court session for the first time, introducing them to the composition of the court, interpreters, clerks, state prosecutors, and other participants.

Ruben Vardanyan addressed the court, declaring his objection to the panel of judges presiding over the case. Avraam Berman, the defendant's lawyer, supported the objection.

State Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova responded to the objection, stating that the defendant's rights under the criminal procedure legislation were being ensured and that the defense had not presented any specific evidence confirming that the court panel handling the case was interested in the criminal prosecution. She requested the court to dismiss the objection without consideration.

The victims present at the trial requested the court to reject the objection.

The court adjourned to deliberate on the motion. After deliberation, the court's decision on the defense's objection was announced. According to the decision, the objection was dismissed without consideration. Presiding Judge Zeynal Agayev, while substantiating the decision, emphasized that the defense had not presented concrete and reliable evidence that the court panel handling the case was interested in the criminal prosecution, as required by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, the victims testified in court.

Victim Emil Mehtiyev testified that he was injured in the Aghdara region when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded near him while preventing large-scale subversive actions by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In response to questions from State Prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Mehtiyev stated that Ismail Gambarov and Amin Maharramov also sustained various types of bodily injuries as a result of the mortar shell explosion.

Mayis Korogluyev, recognized as a victim, testified that he and Gahraman Ismayilov were injured in the Aghdam region when a "Fagot" missile fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded nearby.

Asim Garayev, also recognized as a victim, testified that he was injured by a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Aghdara region.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department for the Protection of State Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, the victim stated that Mehdi Abbasov, David Jalilov, Javad Maharramov, Ali Tagiyev, and Rasul Teymurov, who were with him at the time, were killed.

The court announced the findings of the forensic medical examinations conducted on the victims.

The next court session is scheduled for May 20.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

