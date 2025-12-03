Rubio says now is ‘perfect time’ for Ukraine-Russia peace push

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the present moment as an ideal opportunity to pursue a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia. Rubio emphasized that the United States is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the two sides and is actively working toward that goal.

“Ultimately, it is gonna be up to them. If they decide they don't want to end the war, the war will continue. But we're going to try to bring it to an end,” Rubio said. He noted, however, that the US cannot continue to fund Ukraine indefinitely, no matter how long the conflict persists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rubio also highlighted the unsustainability of Russia’s military campaign, describing it as unrealistic for Moscow to continue fighting for another four to five years. He recalled that Russia initially controlled much more territory in Ukraine than it does today, praising Ukrainian forces for pushing Russian troops back through bravery, courage, and sustained effort.

“People forget that at some point in this war, Russia controlled substantially more territory in Ukraine than it does now. The Ukrainians…have already achieved tremendous things because of their bravery, their courage, and how hard they have fought,” he said.

At the same time, Rubio acknowledged the grim reality of the conflict, describing it as a war of attrition. “Sadly, the Russians have shown the willingness to sacrifice seven thousand soldiers per week in an effort to achieve their objectives,” he said.

The US is now evaluating ways to end the war that protect Ukraine’s future while remaining acceptable to both parties.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin to discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine. According to Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov, the talks focused on the essence of President Donald Trump’s plan rather than specific proposals.

No compromises were reached during the discussions, and Ushakov noted that a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States is not scheduled at this stage. When asked whether the talks had changed the prospects for peace, Ushakov said, “They certainly haven't receded.”

Rubio’s comments underline the US administration’s belief that the current circumstances offer a strategic moment to encourage negotiations and potentially end the conflict before it further entrenches into a prolonged stalemate.

News.Az