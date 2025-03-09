Rubio says there are no plans to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink

The US does not plan to disconnect Ukraine from the Starlink satellite communications system.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about this on his X page, News.Az reported.

This is how he responded to the publication of the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski, who stated that Starlink in Ukraine is paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization and costs about $50 million per year. If the American company SpaceX, which operates this satellite system, turns out to be an unreliable supplier, Warsaw will have to look for a replacement, he added.

"Just fiction. No one threatened to cut off Ukraine from Starlink," Rubio wrote. He emphasized that without the satellite system, Kyiv would have lost the war.

The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), SpaceX founder Elon Musk, in turn, said that Poland pays only a small cost for Starlink services, and there is nothing that can replace this system. In addition, he confirmed Rubio's statement that there are no plans to disconnect Kyiv from this system.

