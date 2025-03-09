Yandex metrika counter

Rubio says there are no plans to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink

  • World
  • Share
Rubio says there are no plans to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink
REUTERS/Inna Varenytsia

The US does not plan to disconnect Ukraine from the Starlink satellite communications system.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote about this on his X page, News.Az reported.

This is how he responded to the publication of the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski, who stated that Starlink in Ukraine is paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digitalization and costs about $50 million per year. If the American company SpaceX, which operates this satellite system, turns out to be an unreliable supplier, Warsaw will have to look for a replacement, he added.

"Just fiction. No one threatened to cut off Ukraine from Starlink," Rubio wrote. He emphasized that without the satellite system, Kyiv would have lost the war.

The head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), SpaceX founder Elon Musk, in turn, said that Poland pays only a small cost for Starlink services, and there is nothing that can replace this system. In addition, he confirmed Rubio's statement that there are no plans to disconnect Kyiv from this system.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      