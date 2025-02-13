Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Dept says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacts as he meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Craig Hudson Purchase Licensing Rights
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Europe and the Middle East from February 13 to 18, the State Department said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Rubio will make stops in Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it added.