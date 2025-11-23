Rubio updates US peace plan after talks with Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that changes are being made to the US peace plan following talks with Ukraine in Geneva, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

After the talks, Rubio told the press that today's meetings were "the most productive" and "the most effective" for him.

He clarified that the Washington team is making "some changes" to the peace plan, adding that much remains to be done. He also announced that additional information may be provided later.

"We have a good working product, based on input from all stakeholders, and we've been able to address some of these points point by point. And I think we've made good progress," the Secretary of State said.

He said that the US and Ukrainian teams have now gone to their rooms as the American team "works on some of the proposals that have been put to us."

"We're working on them, making some changes in the hopes of further narrowing the differences and moving closer to something that will suit both Ukraine and, of course, the United States," Rubio said.

The Secretary of State also emphasized that any plan requires the approval of US President Donald Trump and Russia's proposal, but he is "calm" about this.

News.Az