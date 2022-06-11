Russia and terrorism are two most important threats NATO faces, says Turkish FM

"Turkiye has never been against the open-door policy of NATO," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a joint press conference with Czech counterpart Jan Lipovsky in Prague, News.az reports

Reminding Sweden's and Finland's desire to be NATO members, Foreign Minister has noted that Russia and terrorism are the two most important threats NATO faces.

Minister has added that concerns of all allies should be taken into consideration within the organization and Turkiye has delivered its opinion on Sweden's and Finland's membership in the alliance to the parties.





News.Az