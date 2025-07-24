Russia and Ukraine conduct major POW exchange under Istanbul agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a significant prisoner-of-war (POW) exchange under the terms of agreements brokered in Istanbul, both countries confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a group of Russian servicemen was returned from Ukrainian custody on July 23. The ministry did not disclose the exact number but stated that the returning soldiers are currently receiving medical and psychological support in neighboring Belarus before being transferred to military hospitals in Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In return, Ukraine received a group of its own soldiers who had been held in Russian captivity.

The exchange coincided with the third round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, hosted in Istanbul. Speaking at a press conference following the negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, said that around 250 individuals from each side were exchanged during the latest round.

"On the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the final groups are being exchanged—about 250 persons per side. This concludes the second large-scale prisoner swap involving around 1,200 individuals in total," Medinsky told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed the exchange, describing it as a humanitarian breakthrough. He noted that over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have now been brought home thanks to the Istanbul agreements.

“Some of them had been held in Russian captivity for up to three years,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that returning soldiers will receive immediate medical attention and psychological rehabilitation.

This marks the second major POW exchange facilitated by the Istanbul framework since the June 2 agreement. It comes at a critical time as both sides continue peace talks aimed at de-escalating the conflict and addressing long-standing humanitarian issues.

While a full resolution remains distant, the successful coordination of large-scale prisoner exchanges signals a rare moment of cooperation in an otherwise protracted and bitter war.

