Russia, Azerbaijan working to launch joint production of COVID-19 vaccines in Azerbaijan – Putin

Russia and Azerbaijan are working to launch joint production of COVID-19 vaccines in Azerbaijan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

“Of course, the issue of resolving the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues. I know that you are paying great attention and importance to that, of course, and I want to thank you for finding compromise solutions,” the Russian president said.

“They are always the most difficult, but if we want a settlement, and we all do, then we must follow this path. So far, we have been able to do this, for which I want to thank you,” Putin added.

