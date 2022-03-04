Russia blocks Facebook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) decided to block the social network Facebook in response to the blocking of Russian media accounts, News Az reports with reference to the website of the service.

It is emphasized that the Federal Service made a decision to block access to Facebook (owned by the company Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation on March 4, 2022.

Roskomnadzor reports that since October 2020 there have been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook.

In recent days, the social network has restricted access to the accounts of Zvezda TV channel, RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, information resources Lenta and Gazeta.

News.Az













News.Az