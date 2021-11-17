Russia calls Azerbaijan and Armenia to launch rapid demarcation process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow considers it important to launch the process of border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Nov.17.

"The latest events confirm the importance of the earliest launch of the delimitation process and subsequent demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the beginning of the work of the relevant commission," Zakharova said.

The spokesperson noted that Moscow is in contact with both Yerevan and Baku to move the situation to a peaceful path.

