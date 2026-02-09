Speaking to local media, Zakharova​​​​​​​ said the Epstein case is a story about “conspiracy among those in positions of power” in various countries and within international organisations, and their influence on financial and economic processes around the world.

"These are monstrous crimes that were committed not out of any hopelessness or even out of depravity. These crimes were committed for the sake of evil," Zakharova said.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

“We know nothing about the Western elite. And this is only a small snowflake on a huge iceberg; it is not the tip of the iceberg."