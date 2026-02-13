Geneva to host new round of Ukraine-Russia talks

According to Peskov, the talks will once again follow a Russia–US–Ukraine format focused on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He specified that the Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide to the Russian leader.

The upcoming meeting follows the second round of trilateral negotiations held on February 4–5 in Abu Dhabi. After those discussions, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Moscow and Kyiv had reached an agreement to exchange 314 prisoners of war.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place on January 23–24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation at that time was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.