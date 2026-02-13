Russia–China passenger train service resumes after 6-year break

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passenger train services between Russia and China are set to resume after a six-year suspension.

The Zabaikalsk–Manzhouli passenger train is scheduled to restart operations on March 8, marking the first time the route has operated since 2020, News.Az reports, citing Russian Railways (RZD).

Trains will run twice weekly in both directions, on Wednesdays and Sundays. The journey time between the border cities is expected to take about 25 minutes.

The resumption restores a cross-border passenger link between the two neighboring countries after years of disruption.

