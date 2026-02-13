Azerbaijan attends Peace Bridge roundtable in Armenia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society have arrived in Armenia via a demarcated section of the land border to participate in the Peace Bridge roundtable, marking a symbolic step toward confidence-building between the two countries.

The roundtable is being held on February 13–14 within the framework of the Peace Bridge initiative and brings together civil society representatives from both Azerbaijan and Armenia. In addition to core initiative members, a broader group of participants from both sides is attending the discussions, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the information released, the Azerbaijani delegation crossed the land border through a delimited and demarcated section after completing all required procedures. The move is being described as a practical step toward strengthening mutual trust.

Discussions during the meeting are expected to focus on developments linked to the peace agenda supported during the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025. Separate sessions will address regional security architecture, the potential economic benefits of peace, public perceptions of intersocietal relations, and the role of civil society in promoting dialogue and confidence-building.

The roundtable includes experts, media representatives, analysts and civil society leaders from both countries.

News.Az