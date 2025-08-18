Russia claims Ukrainian Special Services tried to sabotage Crimean Bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has foiled another attempt by Ukrainian special services to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using a vehicle rigged with explosives.

It was established that a car carrying a high-power improvised explosive device arrived in Russia from Ukraine via several transit countries, News.Az reports, citing the official statement.

The vehicle crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the “Verkhny Lars” International Checkpoint in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania and was supposed to continue to the Krasnodar region on a car carrier driven by a private driver. Subsequently, it was planned to hand the vehicle over to another driver, who was to unknowingly drive it to the Republic of Crimea via the Crimean Bridge, becoming an unwitting suicide bomber—a role that the Kyiv regime allegedly intended to use “in the dark.”

Despite all the tricks of the Ukrainian terrorists, FSB officers were able to timely uncover their plans, identify and neutralize the explosive device, which had been carefully disguised inside a Chevrolet Volt, and detain all individuals involved in delivering it to Russian territory.

This is already the second attempt in 2025 by Ukrainian special services to use vehicles loaded with large amounts of explosives for sabotage on the Crimean Bridge. On April 2, 2025, Belarusian authorities intercepted a minibus carrying more than half a ton of synthetic explosives at the Belarus-Poland section of the state border (Brest customs), which was also intended for a similar terrorist attack.

During the ongoing investigation, accomplices in the planned crime were detained, including the driver, who was also unaware of his mission and was to become a “suicide bomber” while driving the specified vehicle on the Crimean Bridge into the peninsula.

A criminal case has been initiated and is under investigation for this newly uncovered attempt. All organizers and accomplices will face deserved and severe punishment.

