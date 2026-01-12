Russia condemns UK minister's remark on Putin abduction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned remarks made by British Defence Secretary John Healey suggesting the "abduction" of President Vladimir Putin.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokesperson, called Healey’s comments “the obscene fantasies of British deviants” during a TV appearance on Russia’s TV Tsentr, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Healey made the statement on Friday while speaking to Ukrainian media, saying he would "take Putin into custody and hold him accountable for war crimes" when asked which world leader he would like to abduct.

Russia’s rebuke highlights tensions between Moscow and London over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

