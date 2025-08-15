Russia considers plan to build small nuclear power plants in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is engaged in discussions with Tehran about the potential construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, News.Az reports citing Tasnim news agency.

"At the beginning of this year, Iranian partners came up with a proposal to expand the agenda from large units to small ones, including small modular reactors,” Likhachev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

“Such negotiations are underway, and I hope that sooner or later agreements will be concluded," he added.

News.Az