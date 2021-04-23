Russia, Czech Republic to reduce embassy staff to 7 diplomats each

+ ↺ − 16 px

The staff of the Russian Embassy in Prague and the Czech Embassy in Moscow will be reduced to 7 diplomats, 25 technical employees, and 19 locally employed each by May 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS Friday.

"[By May 31], both sides will have 7 diplomats, 25 technical and administrative [employees] and 19 locally employed. Irresponsible and provocative behavior of the Czech authorities has harmed their own diplomatic service," the Foreign Ministry said.

Therefore, the staff of the Czech Embassy in Moscow will be reduced by 16 diplomats, 4 technical employees, and 91 locally recruited employees.

"By May 31, the Russian Embassy in Prague staff will be reduced by 35 diplomats and 46 administrative and technical personnel," the Ministry added.

News.Az

