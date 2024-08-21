Russia downs nearly a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed nearly a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight, marking one of the largest drone attacks on the Russian capital since the onset of the conflict, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin informed on Telegram that ten Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Moscow region as they approached the city, News.Az reports citing Russian media.He confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported from the incident.Unverified social media videos claimed to show several of the drones being downed during the night.In a morning statement, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed 11 drones over the Moscow region.Overall, the Russian military said it destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones across Russia overnight. Besides the Moscow region, the drones also targeted the regions of Byransk, Belgord, Kaluga and Kursk.

