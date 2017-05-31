Russia expels 5 Moldovan diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow expelled five Moldovan diplomats in response to similar move by Chisinau, Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In response to the expulsion of five Russian diplomats from Chisinau on May 29, five members of the Moldovan diplomatic mission in Moscow have been declared "persona non grata" and they have to leave the Russian Federation within three days," the ministry said in a statement.

On Monday, Moldovan government had expelled five Russian diplomats without making the reason public.

Russian Foreign Ministry said Nikolae Miinea, the Minister-Counselor of the Moldovan Embassy, was invited to the ministry, where a note was given to him.

Russia hopes Moldova will realize its "unfriendly" actions towards Moscow are "counterproductive".

"Moldova’s latest move is destructive and runs counter to the principles of partnership and mutual confidence," the statement added.

Following Russia's move, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on his official Twitter account: "For the 25-year history of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Moldova and Russia, our bilateral relations have never been on the brink of the abyss, as now."

News.Az

