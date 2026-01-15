Russia expels British diplomat over intelligence links

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has announced the expulsion of a British embassy employee over alleged ties to UK intelligence services, giving the diplomat two weeks to leave the country.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Britain’s charge d’affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, was informed on Thursday that Russian authorities had obtained information indicating the employee was “affiliated with British intelligence services,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“In view of this, and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the individual’s accreditation is being revoked,” the ministry said, adding that the diplomat must depart the Russian Federation within a two-week period.

The ministry stressed that Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared UK intelligence officers on Russian territory and said Russia would continue to take uncompromising measures in line with its national security interests.

It also warned that any escalation by London would be met with a response from the Russian side.

News.Az