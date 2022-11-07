Yandex metrika counter

Russia extends restrictions on flights to 11 airports

Russia extends restrictions on flights to 11 airports

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until November 15, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until November 15, 2022," the agency’s statement said.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.


