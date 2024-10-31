Russia fines Google an amount exceeding world’s entire GDP

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has imposed a staggering fine of two undecillion roubles—equivalent to a two followed by 36 zeroes—on Google for limiting access to Russian state media channels on YouTube.

In dollar terms that means the tech giant has been told to pay $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Despite being one of the world's wealthiest companies, that is considerably more than the $2 trillion Google is worth.In fact, it is far greater than the world’s total GDP, which is estimated by the International Monetary Fund to be $110 trillion.The fine has reached such a gargantuan level because - state news agency Tass says - it doubles every day it is not paid.According to Tass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted he "cannot even pronounce this number" but urged "Google management to pay attention."The company has not commented publicly on the matter. Russia media outlet RBC reports the fine on Google relates to the restriction of content of 17 Russian media channels on YouTube.While this started in 2020, it escalated after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years later.That saw most Western companies pull out of Russia, with doing business there also tightly restricted by sanctions.Russian media outlets were also banned in Europe - prompting retaliatory measures from Moscow.This development is the latest escalation between Russia and the US tech giant.

News.Az