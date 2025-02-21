Russia fines Google over $170,000 in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian courts imposed fines on Google LLC four times in the total amount of 15.1 mln rubles ($172,300) in 2024, according to the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).

"In 2024, courts imposed fines on Google LLC four times. The fines amounted to 15.1 mln rubles," the watchdog said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In particular, the company was fined for failure to remove extremist content, false information, materials encouraging unrest, concerning VPN services, and other illegal content on YouTube.

On February 17, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court penalized Google 3,800,000 rubles ($41,560). The case concerns the refusal of the US corporation to remove misleading information on Russian troops, proposals to fund the Ukrainian army, calls for mass riots, materials promoting non-traditional sexual relations on YouTube, the regulator said, adding that the fine also related to videos on methods to bypass blocking of resources banned in Russia, as well as information acknowledged by courts as prohibited for being spread on Russian territory.

