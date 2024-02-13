Russia hopes Baku-Yerevan peace process will continue: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Peskov commented on the aggravation of the situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and call this ‘disturbing news’.

“We will watch very closely and continue our contacts with both sides," he added. Such incidents at least do not contribute to the progress of the peace process. But we hope that this process will continue,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.

The Armenian military and political leadership bear full responsibility for this recent provocation.

News.Az